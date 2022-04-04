CHICAGO — The city is launching a new program that aims to give rebates to residents and business owners for security cameras.

In a news conference Monday, Mayor Lightfoot announced the new program with CPD Supt. David Brown and Community Safety Coordination Center Chief Coordination Officer Tamara Mahal.

It’s called the Home and Business Protection Rebate Program and officials said the goal is to increase personal security throughout the city.

Each resident is eligible for a rebate of up to $225 per camera up to $450 in total, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

To be eligible for a rebate, business owners and residents will be required to register their cameras with the Chicago Police Department.

The city said CPD will not have direct access to the cameras and cannot access footage without residents’ consent.

The giveaway comes after the Lightfoot administration announced the Chicago Moves Program at the end of March. If the program is passed by City Council, about 150,000 Chicago households will receive assistance with prepaid gas and CTA cards.