Private security part of Englewood’s anti-violence plan for July 4th weekend

CHICAGO — City aldermen, anti-violence organizers and clergy are coming together to help stave off potential gun violence over the Fourth of July weekend.

Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th Ward), along with groups like “I’m Telling Don’t Shoot,” local church pastors and others, hope to form a group of at least 800 people to scatter out to busy street corners in Englewood as a way to deter street violence. They said they’ll report troublesome activity to Chicago police.

That group will also include people who work for private security companies, like Kates Security. Company CEO John Kates said they won’t intervene or try to arrest anyone, but they’re standing at the ready to report threatening activity to Chicago police.

There has been an increase in shootings and murders in Chicago, June police statistics show. In less than two weeks, 5 children have been killed.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will detail her safety plan for the Fourth of July weekend at a news conference Monday.