Pritzker weighs grocery tax cut as inflation rises

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker detailed a proposed grocery tax cut at a downtown Jewel-Osco Friday, saying the need is apparent with inflation continuing to rise.

Pritzker used his annual budget address to offer consumers some relief, especially at the grocery store.

“Eggs, milk, veggies, beef, across the board nutritious food is more expensive, but Illinois families need it nonetheless,” Pritzker said.

The proposed suspension of the one percent grocery tax is estimated to save consumers $360 million.

“These are pocketbook issues, people will feel the difference when they’re able to keep $360 million in our pockets that would have otherwise went out for grocery taxes,” State Senator Patricia Van Pelt said.

The tax freeze is only for the fiscal year, with critics saying the measure does not go far enough.

“Listen, the governor’s new tax scheme is just a gimmick. It’s a one-time gimmick,” Aurora mayor and GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin said.

The grocery tax suspension is one piece of Pritzker’s family relief plan, which aims to double the property tax rebate and freeze the fuel tax as well.

“Whatever we can do to bring down the cost for working families, we ought to try to do,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said these options are only available to the state because of recent fiscal responsibility.

“Balancing the budget allows us to even talk about providing these tax cuts to people and I hope we’ll be able to do more,” Pritzker said.

The bill will still need to be voted on in General Assembly.