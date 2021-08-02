Pritzker signs bill to fix FOID system, expand background checks

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker put his signature on a new law that could help keep guns out of the wrong hands.

The governor says the law modernizes the 53-year-old law for firearm owner’s identification or FOID cards. It gives more more money to state police for dealing with FOID and concealed carry applications.

The bill was passed in a bipartisan vote in June in Springfield.

It also will boost efforts by law enforcement to take away firearms from people who have had their FOID cards revoked, including from those who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or to the public.

Updating the law became a priority after the mass shooting in Aurora in February 2019 at the Henry Pratt Company, where five employees were killed by a disgruntled co-worker. Six others, including five responding officers, were injured.

The gunman was a convicted felon with a revoked FOID card.

Outgoing Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said this new law would have helped agencies to better communicate and take those guns away from the shooter.

With the new law, background checks will now be required on all gun sales starting in 2024.

It also invests in mental health programs for communities impacted by gun violence.