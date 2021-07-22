Pritzker signs bill to expand telehealth coverage

CHICAGO — Illinois residents will soon have greater access to contraceptives and telehealth services.

The services help providers reach more people in need of help.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill Thursday to expand telehealth coverage. But should this virtual care be reimbursed at the same rate as in-person care?

It’s a new debate I’m health care, on that state’s are addressing. Payment parity requires insurers to pay for telehealth and in-person services at the same rate.

The bill Gov. Pritzker signed permanently extends payment parity for mental health and substance abuse services. All other telehealth will be covered through 2027.

Illinois is one of the first states to turn its emergency response into a permanent reality.

Mount Sinai Medical Center is making telehealth a permanent practice. They have about 60,000 telehealth visits every month.