Pritzker sets sights on another big issue facing Illinois: $3.9 billion budget deficit

CHICAGO — After witnessing the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois Tuesday morning, Governor JB Pritzker turned his attention to another big issue: the state’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit.

Pritzer discussed the projected $3.9 billion budget shortfall during a daily COVID-19 update Tuesday, describing it as debt handed on from the previous administration which was then exacerbated by a loss of $2 billion in revenue caused by the pandemic.

The governor’s initial plan to tackle that deficit includes hiring and grant freezes, furloughs and other measures amounting to $700 million in cuts.

Cuts would impact a variety of agencies including agriculture, health and human services and public safety, the latter earmarked for a reduction of more than $70 million.

An additional $31.9 million in savings would come from healthcare and human services, including proposed cuts on things like travel expenses and a further shift to providing services online instead of on the front lines of the Covid crisis.

Pritzker also lamented the failure of last month’s Fair Tax proposal, which would have allowed the state to tax wealthier residents at a higher rate, which failed by about 53-47%.

“Because tax fairness was taken off the table there will be a real human impact here… we cannot prevent these losses hitting real life residents,” Pritzker said. “I am continuing this conversation with leaders on both sides of the aisle to make up the rest of the deficit and bring long term stability to our state’s situation.”

In a statement, Representative Jim Durkin (R-82nd District) called the budget shortfall a “self-inflicted budgetary disaster.”

“Governor Pritzker, President Harmon and Mike Madigan were repeatedly warned about the dire shortfalls in the fantasy budget that relied upon the passage of the graduated tax and a ‘fingers crossed’ hope for a federal bailout,” Durkin said.

Pritzker said he is also negotiating with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees to reduce spending by $75 million through things like furlough days.

In a statement, the union said in part: “it is grossly unjust to suggest frontline state employees… should bear an outsized share of the burden of the fiscal crisis.”