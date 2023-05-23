CHICAGO — Governor Pritzker announced Tuesday the creation of a citywide unit in Chicago that will deploy “peacekeepers” to provide crisis support.

The Citywide Crisis Prevention & Response Unit (CPRU) will have over 30 peacekeepers and street outreach partners to “provide essential assistance in de-escalation, conflict resolution, and crisis support across Chicago.”

“The most important work we do is keeping our communities safe, and this is another important step towards addressing violence and conflict through research-based, community-focused approaches,” said Gov. Pritzker. “IDHS is creatively utilizing their funding to find high-impact solutions to the current problems facing Chicago, and I’m thankful for their hard work heading into the summer months.”

Announced ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the unit is now permanent in Chicago.

“The CPRU is an essential tool in keeping our communities safe because these individuals bring invaluable insight and knowledge that allow us to reduce conflict before it escalates, so we are proactive instead of reactive in addressing the causes of violent crime,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “In preparing for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer in Chicago, it is critical that we have as many stakeholders as possible at the table to ensure peace and safety on our city’s streets.”

Last Memorial Day weekend, over 50 people were shot — including nine fatalities.

According to officials, CPRU staff members will also provide support for neighborhood-based work.

It’s being funded by the Reimagine Public Safety Act.