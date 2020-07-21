Pritzker announces $21 billion plan to rebuild thousands of miles of roads, bridges in Illinois

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker announced a $21 billion, six-year plan to improve and reconstruct thousands of miles of roads and bridges across Illinois Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the expansion of the governor’s “Rebuild Illinois” plan will reconstruct more than 3,300 miles of roads and 8 million square feet of bridges over six years.

Pritzker launched the first “Rebuild Illinois” projects last year, including the $67 million reconstruction of I-255 in St. Clair and Madison counties which began in February of last year.

By closing the road completely during the pandemic, workers were able to finish far ahead of schedule, according to IDOT. State officials said they plan to look into doing the same with other projects.

In a statement, the IDOT said $3.15 billion of the $21.3 billion in funding will be taken from the current fiscal year. Additionally, the state says the plan will support “hundreds of thousands of earning opportunities” over the next six years across the state.