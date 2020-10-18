Priest affiliated with Archdiocese of Chicago schools accused of sex abuse

CHICAGO — A retired priest still affiliated with multiple Archdiocese of Chicago schools has been asked to step aside following a sexual abuse claim at an orphanage approximately 50 years ago.

Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Father Daniel McCarthy to “step aside from ministry” after the archdiocese received an allegation from their Office of Child Abuse Investigations. The allegation stems from when McCarthy was assigned to Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago approximately 50 years ago.

McCarthy is currently retired, but serves as the pastor emeritus for Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity School, a K-8 school on the Northwest Side. McCarthy has been asked to “live away” from the parish while the matter is investigated.

According to Notre Dame College Prep’s website, Father McCarthy is the school’s chaplain. On April 27, the school celebrated his 53rd ordination anniversary. McCarthy has also been Resurrection College Prep’s school chaplain. It’s unclear if he still holds the role, but he did as of last year.

Cardinal Blase Cupich issued the following letter to the Saint Elizabeth community.

In it, he said the incident has been reported to the Cook County State’s Attorney and DCFS. Additionally, the victim has been offered services with the archdiocese’s

Dear Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish and School Family, It is with great difficulty that I write to share news about your pastor emeritus, Father Daniel

McCarthy. I have asked Father McCarthy to step aside from ministry following receipt this week by the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Archdiocesan Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review of an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor approximately 50 years ago while he was assigned to Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago. I have asked that Father McCarthy live away from the parish while the matter is investigated. Allegations are claims that have not been proven as true or false, therefore, guilt or

innocence should not be assumed. In keeping with our child protection policies, the allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Cook County State’s Attorney. The person making the allegation has been offered the services of our Victim Assistance Ministry and the Archdiocese has begun its investigation of this matter.

In the days and weeks ahead, members of the Archdiocese’s Office for the Protection of

Children and Youth will be available to answer any questions you may have and provide you with

support during this challenging time. It is crucial that you know nothing is more important than the welfare of the children

entrusted to our care. The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct

seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon,

religious or lay employee, to come forward. Complete information about reporting sexual abuse

can be found on the Archdiocesan website at www.archchicago.org. Please know that you are in my prayers. We will do our best to keep you informed of developments as they occur.

