CHICAGO — The CTA announced Monday the return of the Pride Train, “which celebrates the dynamism and continuing evolution of the LGBTQIA community in Chicago and nationwide,” according to the transit agency.

The train is celebrating its sixth anniversary and will be in service on the Red Line now through the fall. This year’s train will feature designs that represent the “Philly Flag” and the Transgender Flag, as well as the traditional Pride Flag.

“In Chicago, we’re proud to champion the LGBTQIA community and will continue to make our city a beacon for freedom, hope, and love for all,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “The Pride Train is a reminder to residents and visitors that members of the LGBTQIA community are welcome and celebrated here.”

The CTA and Ventra have launched a Pride Signature Ventra Card, which is available through the Ventra website.

For more information on the Pride Train, go to: transitchicago.com.