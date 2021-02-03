Priceless flute found following flautist’s frantic Facebook post

CHICAGO — Donald Rabin says his flute is an extension of him. Worth $22,000, his grandmother left him the money to buy it when she died in 2016.

“When she left that in her will I always brought her with me no matter where I went,” Rabin said.

Last Friday, he stopped in Chicago on his way back to Boston where he is a graduate student. He was taking the Blue Line from O’Hare and changed seats to social distance.

Running low on battery, he connected his phone to his laptop and set his flute against the train wall. Suddenly, he realized he needed to get off the train.

“I gotta pack up my stuff because the doors are closing and I grab all my bags and my luggage and go up the stairs to get my Lyft… then I’m like oh my gosh, oh my gosh my flute is gone,” Rabin said.

He hopped on and off the Blue Line for hours trying to track down his prized possession. Finding no success, he turned to Facebook to ask for help before returning to Boston Tuesday.

Then someone reached out, telling him a couple who is experiencing homelessness found the flute and took it to a pawn shop.

“It has definitely been an emotional roller coaster last couple of days,” Rabin said.

He says he’s coming back to Chicago tomorrow to get the instrument back from police. He also made a donation to a gofundme for the couple who found the flute.

“A musician is not the same without their beloved instrument,” Rabin said. “That is going to be attached to me for the rest of my life never leaving my side.”