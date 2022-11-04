CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will head to Chicago Friday to participate in a political reception ahead of Tuesday’s midterms.

The president is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action committee, or super PAC, aligned with the GOP House leadership, this week announced a $1.8 million ad buy targeting Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, who represents a district that Biden won by about 11 percentage points in 2020.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a rally will be held Friday for congressional incumbents Casten, Lauren Underwood and Bill Foster.

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at an event in Chicago on Sunday.

Biden is also set to tour a southern California communications company earlier Friday, that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing.

As for Republicans, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will campaign with Casten’s opponent, Keith Pekau, Friday at a fundraiser in Oak Brook.