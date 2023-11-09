CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will be in Illinois Thursday to boost his reelection campaign.

Biden has two stops in Illinois: one in Belvidere at a Stellantis Plant, one of several involved in the most recent auto workers strike. Governor JB Pritzker and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain are also schedule to be there.

Biden is expected to discuss how the recent agreement shows his economic strategy.

After his stop in Belvidere, he will head to Chicago for private fundraising events.

The president will be trying to boost his poll numbers when it comes to economy, which Republicans believe makes him vulnerable.

Donald Trump is leading Biden in the latest New York Times poll in several areas, including the economy where 59 percent of voters said they trusted the former president compared to Biden’s 37 percent.