All street closures in effect as Chicago Marathon underway with warm temperatures in the backdrop

CHICAGO — Runners are lining the streets of Chicago Sunday for the 43rd annual Chicago Marathon after a yearlong hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Event organizers worked closely with city leaders to come up with safety measures, including asking participants for proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.

The race steps off in Grant Park 7:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to be at their starting corral at 5:30 a.m. There will be limited access for this year’s race and there will be no bleachers at the finish line.

Full information at Bank of America Chicago Marathon website

All street closures are now in place downtown, with all closures and streets affected in a full list and information here (pdf) Organizers have also made this list available for ways for drivers to navigate the closures.

Any residents who live and/or park on any of the impacted streets along the marathon route will need to move their vehicle to another location by Saturday. Towing will begin Sunday at 1 a.m.

Tom Skilling says Sunday will be unseasonably warm with a race start time temp in the 60s.