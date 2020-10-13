Pregnant woman fatally shot on South Side; baby in critical condition

CHICAGO — A pregnant woman was shot and killed while on a front porch on the city’s South Side.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday in the 2100 block of E. 95th Place. Shot spotter technology alerted police to gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found the 35-year-old woman unresponsive, with two gunshot wounds in the back. She was transported to U of C Hospital, where she died.

The medical examiner has identified the woman as Stacy Jones.

Police said Jones was eight months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver the baby, who is in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area 2 detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.