CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing pregnant woman.

Police said Marquisha Ousley, 24, was last seen Friday with a man, in his 20s, on the 8800 block of South Bishop Street in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Ousley is six months pregnant and may be in need of medical attention, including a mental health evaluation.

According to police, she has several tattoos, a rose on her upper right arm, claw marks with a cheetah print on her left front shoulder and several butterflies on her neck. Ousley was carrying a black purse with a silver chain at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Chicago police.