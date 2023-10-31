CHICAGO — A pregnant woman is in serious condition after she was shot with a paintball gun Tuesday evening in Chatham.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was shot around 8 p.m. near 87th Street in King Drive.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Additional details surrounding the incident haven’t been released.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police.