Some CPS teachers return to classrooms today as CTU objects to staff in buildings

CHICAGO — Special Education and Pre-K teachers of CPS are returning to the classroom Monday as the CTU objects to teachers returning to the schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The district’s plan has been criticized by the CTU, as 5,000 staff members return to the classroom just six days prior to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s stay-at-home order expiring.

The union said ventilation systems should be tested in older buildings, while also pushing for fast-tracked hiring for school nurses and for the district to invest more in counselors and social workers, a paramount concern in Black and Latinx communities within the city.

Teachers also want school workers to be granted an exception for working remotely if they have family members who are high-risk.

A letter sent by 32 Aldermen to the Mayor and Janice Jackson, the school district’s CEO, shows their concerns for re-opening schools right now.

“We are deeply concerned that Chicago Public Schools’ current plan for students and staff to return to school buildings does not meet the district’s objective of increasing equity for students – and fails to adequately address a number of safety concerns identified by parents, students and staff in light of the ongoing pandemic,” the Aldermen said in the statement.

In a statement of their own, CPS said schools can safely reopen with a comprehensive plan in place, citing “overwhelming scientific evidence, expert guidance and experiences of school districts across Illinois.”

CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Monday the district has gone above and beyond what CDC requires for reopening, and that extra personnel and substitute teachers have been hired.

CTU officials are expected to provide an update via Zoom Monday morning, and plan to hold a press conference in Logan Square Monday afternoon to discuss the situation.