Prayers continue for 11-year-old fighting for her life after gas station shooting

CHICAGO — A pastor held a prayer circle Friday outside of the hospital where an 11-year-old girl is fighting for her life.

Pastor Donovan Price has spent the last several days praying with the family of Ny-Andrea Dyer. He said family is praying for a miracle, but the prognosis is grim.

Dyer was sitting in the back seat of a car at a gas station on West 127th Street around 11 p.m. Monday when the shooting began. Police said a 19-year-old man was exiting the gas station store when another man fired shots in his direction.

The 19-year-old was shot in the groin and then returned fire. The suspect also shot Dyer in the face.

She was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

“As it has been approximately 72 hours, right now as we speak, her family, her mom has to meet with doctors to perhaps make the hardest decision that any parent could ever make in their lives. Pray for Nah-Nah’s brain waves, pray for her heart.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.