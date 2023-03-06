CHICAGO — It’s been a tough five days for the city of Chicago as communities on the Southwest Side continue to mourn the loss of Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso.

The Scottsdale neighborhood is the latest area in the city to offer a vigil in memory of the fallen officer, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 1 while responding to a domestic-related call.

Event organizers and staff at the St. Bede Catholic Church told WGN News that the purpose of Monday’s gathering is to offer a space to grieve, reflect and stand in solidarity with the rest of the city already in mourning. Father Carlos Arancibia will lead the service.

“We expect prayer and support, especially for the family. And prayer for peace. Definitely, we need peace in our city,” Arancibia said.

Sheila Bauschelt, the operations director for St. Bede Catholic Church, believes that community gathering in prayer brings strength and peace to the heart of those suffering.

“We’re mourning as a city,” Bauschelt said. “It really doesn’t matter where the prayer is said as long as it’s felt.”

The loss remains impactful to the fallen officer’s wife, Milena Estepa, who took to Facebook on Sunday to share an emotional post about her husband:

It will never be goodbye, but see you later to my favorite person, my best friend, my travel and adventure partner, who will always be in my heart. To the best human being that God gave me, till the very last day, your bravery, endless love, nobility, and joy, will forever be in my memory.



I thank God for every minute he allowed me to share with you. I wish I had hugged you tighter that Wednesday morning before I left for my flight and given you more goodbye kisses had I known it would be the last time I’d see you alive.



You gave your life doing what you loved most. Every day you would go to work with a smile from ear to ear. Thank you for being the best husband, dog dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. You leave us with an irreparable hole in our hearts.



Rest in peace my love. Nalah and I will miss you every second of our lives. You are and always will be a hero. Always remembered, never forgotten. Full translation of Facebook post made by Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso’s wife

Church personnel says there are no words to ease Estepa’s pain but hope that Monday night’s vigil will show her the community’s love and support for the Vásquez Lasso family.

“I hope that the prayers and the love that is being sent to her envelopes her and helps bring peace to her heart,” Bauschelt said.

The family has announced funeral arrangements, including a visitation on Wednesday at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn from 3-8 p.m., followed by his funeral mass on Thursday at St. Rita Cascia Shrine Chapel at 10 a.m.