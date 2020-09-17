Prayer vigil held for 24-year-old letter carrier shot and injured on South Side

CHICAGO — A prayer vigil was held for the letter carrier who was shot and critically wounded on the South Side, as police continue to search for the gunman.

Postal workers, US Postal Inspectors and community leaders gathered together Thursday, pleading for help and hunting for information in the shooting of the 24-year-old woman.

Police said the woman was delivering mail on the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue in Burnside around 11:30 a.m. last Thursday, when she was shot multiple times.

Police said she was shot four times and sustained wounds in the legs, stomach and back of her head.

According to the National Association of Letter Carriers, the woman is doing well and has made remarkable progress.

Chicago police say witnesses reported two vehicles, a white or gray Jeep Cherokee and a white Dodge Nitro, speeding away from the scene after shots were fired.

No word yet on any suspects.

The United States Postal Service is hoping their $50,000 reward will lead to information on the culprit.