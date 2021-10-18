Prayer held with students after 16-year-old classmate killed in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Students at a West Side high school returned to class Monday morning, just days after one of their classmates was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Community Activist Rev. Ira Acree will greet students and pray with them as they return to class following the loss of their classmate.

Michelle Clark High School student Kierra Moore was killed in a shooting Thursday night on the 3100 block of West Polk Street in East Garfield Park.

Kierra was hit multiple times and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Chicago police continue searching for suspects, possibly up to three gunman, in this case.

Moore was a twin, inseparable from her sister. The two were together when Kierra was shot to death, just two days before her 17th birthday.

Moore was the captain of her school basketball team and dreamed of playing in college and in the WNBA.

Family and teammates were among those who attended a vigil and participated in a balloon release in honor of Moore Saturday.

Two Simeon High School students were killed in separate shootings on the same day last month.

Following Moore’s murder, the teachers union released a statement saying “we need an end to violence which requires tackling root causes and providing support that lifts communities.”

