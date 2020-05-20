Power outage turns Willis Tower into an ominous sight

CHICAGO — Monday night’s heavy rains that caused a power outage at Willis Tower also turned the skyscraper into a creepy sight in the sky.

ComEd crews were downtown Monday, working underground to address the power outages created by flooding over the weekend.

Willis Tower was the only building that was impacted as a result of the downtown flooding — something that was evident in the skyline.

It remains unknown exactly when power will be restored to the building.

Social media was quick to jump on the eerie occurrence, noting the tower looked everything from creepy to something out of a work of fiction.

How weird does the Sears Tower look without power?! pic.twitter.com/nOoEahU6I6 — Lauren Wilz & Barkevious Dingo (@LWilz) May 20, 2020

Willis Tower is COMPLETELY dark and it looks both awesome and creepy 😬#Chicago pic.twitter.com/hx23ThCkPy — Renée T. (@reneetv) May 20, 2020

It looks like Gotham tonight. And it’s extra creepy with the Sears Tower totally dark. #Chicago #Skyline pic.twitter.com/yWgZ2axG48 — Julie Elizabeth (@CubsGirl10) May 20, 2020

