Postal workers, customers rally across Chicago and U.S. amid cost cutting

CHICAGO — Postal workers and customers rallied across the city Saturday amid reported cuts by the postmaster general.

In Logan Square, dozens rallied outside the Roberto Clemente Post Office to let their voices be heard.

“The goal is to keep the postal service public and to ensure that we keep delivering mail to every address in the country,” employee Keith Richards said.

Postal workers called on customers to show their support and by the sound of it — they came in droves. Several honked in support as they drove by.

People are protesting the changes Postmaster General Louis Dejoy has made to USPS since taking over in June. The changes include cutting overtime and limiting post office hours, which workers aid is causing massive delivery delays.

Dejoy said he’s reorganizing the USPS to be more efficient. But the series of changes has fueled concerns about the upcoming election.

Government leaders are anticipating more mail-in voting than any presidential election in U.S. history.

“I’m here to assure you that postal workers everywhere, especially here in Chicago, is going to do what we can to ensure that every piece of mail during this election cycle before and beyond will get delivered,” Richards said.

But will it get delivered in time? That’s the biggest concern.

Protesters are calling on Congress to “do the right thing” and save the essential service.

Friday, Dejoy gave into Democratic demands and suspended many of the controversial changes until after the November election.