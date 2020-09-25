Possible suspect vehicle released in shooting of postal worker on South Side; $50k reward offered

CHICAGO — Surveillance images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting of a postal worker this month have been released.

Officials are looking for a dark-colored Buick Lucerne after a 24-year-old woman was shot while delivering mail in the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue on Sept. 10 at around 11:45 a.m.

Police said she was shot four times and sustained wounds in the legs, stomach and back of her head.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

The suspect or suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.