Possible getaway car of Weiner Circle vandal found, suspect still at large

CHICAGO — Police may be one step closer to catching the man who hurled a brick at The Weiner Circle Wednesday night.

News developments come after a man walked into the Lincoln Park staple unmasked. When restaurant employees asked him to put on his mask, police and staff said the man got irate. The man then threw snow at restaurant employees and later launched a brick at the front glass door.

Staff said the man drove off in a Kia Soul.

Thanks to some eagle-eyes Chicagoans, the car has been found and towed. The vehicle is registered to a woman, however. At this time, it is unknown what the connection is between the woman and the suspect.

WGN News spoke with restaurant manager Evelyn Morris, who has been at the store for 34 years. Morris said she would like the issue resolved as amicably as possible.

“I’d like for him to come. He can even call me. We can meet up. I will not press charges if I get an apology and the money for that door,” Morris said. “I think the car is impounded. I just want him to stand up for what he has done.”

The broken glass door has since been repaired.