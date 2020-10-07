Portillo’s to open on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Popular Chicago fast-food chain Portillo’s announced Wednesday their newest location on the city’s Northwest Side will open on Nov. 2.

The new restaurant, located at 3343 W. Addison Street, will be the chain’s third location in Chicago — joining restaurants in the River North and South Loop neighborhoods.

The restaurant will officially open to the public at 10:30 a.m. for drive-thru, curbside and delivery business only. The restaurant will open inside for dine-in guests at a later date.

“Throughout this difficult year, it’s been amazing to be able to offer guests some comfort through our delicious, craveable food and the positivity of our team members,” said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “We’re proud to be able to provide employment opportunities to Chicagoans with this new restaurant, and we can’t wait to bring the Portillo’s experience to the north side of Chicago.”