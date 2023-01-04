CHICAGO — Portillo’s is making a payment change for its drive-thru customers.

Beginning on Jan. 16, drive-thru customers will no longer be able to pay with cash and must use debit or credit cards.

Customers inside will still be able to pay with cash.

Portillo’s full statement is below.

“We are going cashless only in our drive-thru. This creates a faster, smoother service for our guests and is safer for our team members. We will only accept cash inside our restaurants. We’d be happy to accept credit or debit cards outside or serve cash guests inside.”