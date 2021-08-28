Port Clinton Art Festival offers some of the nation’s best in 38th year

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Port Clinton Art Festival has grown significantly since its first show 38 years ago.

Now, it’s considered one of the top art festivals in the nation.

A large amount of interactive art works are included at the festival, including works of art that are not visible to the naked eye, but appear after seeing it through a phone.

The festival features 200 juried artists by invitation only from all over the United States.

J.J. Johansen used to play with one-inch figurines when he was a boy in Denmark before learning to use them in his art, providing a unique and funny touch.

“My art is humorous art basically,” Johansen said.

The Port Clinton Art Festival will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Highland Park.