Pop-up store in Evanston offers antique furniture back in style

EVANSTON, Ill. — A pop-up store in Evanston is offering a wide range of mid-century furniture that is back in style some 70 years later.

“Swan-tiques” will be open until October 25, and features plenty of old furniture that is both comfortable and colorful. The store boasts a collection of items from all over the world.

The owner built up the massive collection by simply always being on the look out for a good find.

“So I go to people’s homes, I buy individual pieces or entire estates,” Lora Swanson said.

Along with the couches, tables and rugs, Swan-tiques also has a selection of vintage lighting originating from several decades, as well as a mid-century chess table.

For more information on the pop-up, visit their website here.