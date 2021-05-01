Pop up grocery store in Wicker Park offers hundreds of hand-picked, healthy options

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for food that’s good for you, head over to Wicker Park to visit Pop Up Grocer.

Need a little pick me up for breakfast? How about a bowl of dash cereal that tastes like a creamy iced coffee and is all organic?

They have about 400 different products and all of the brands are causing a buzz online and on social media.

The products are hand-picked and put on shelves all in one place. No digging through a big box store to find them — if they even carry them. A former brand marketing consultant, Emily Schildt took at shot on a pop up specializing in all things healthy — mostly vegan and gluten-free.

There are products to help you have better sex, to boost your immune system and snacks made from all natural ingredients.

Kaily Donewald’s sacred serve plant based gelato gives lactose intolerant foodies an alternative to regular ice cream. She said there was a lack of innovation in the products she was seeing.

It’s food you can feel good about. Pop Up Grocer is open through May.

Pop Up Grocer

1555 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily