Pop-up dog park open at ‘Dog Days of Summer’ in Andersonville

CHICAGO — On a beautiful day to take a stroll outside, Edgewater residents can head over to Andersonville for ‘Dog Days of Summer’.

Hundreds of dogs took in the sights and smells on a bright Saturday afternoon at a pop-up dog park on Chicago’s North Side in its first-ever event.

“Andersonville is a dog-friendly place and we felt it was necessary to host an event that can bring these folks together and have a really great moment with their pets,” David Oakes of the Andersonville Chmaber of Commerce said.

From collars to toys, it’s a way to reconnect with neighbors while trying out the pop-up park at the corner of Catalpa Avenue and Ashland Avenue.

“This neighborhood has always wanted one and this is a chance to see if it can work,” Oakes said.

