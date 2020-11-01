Police: Woman shot during attempted robbery at South Side gas station

CHICAGO – Police are looking for two men after a woman was shot during an attempted robbery at a South Side gas station Saturday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a gas station in the 7800 block of South State Street on the report of a person shot.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was approached by two men on foot who attempted to rob her at gun point.

She reportedly struggled with the suspects and was shot in the right hand and abdomen. The woman was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.