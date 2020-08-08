Police: Woman sexually assaulted Saturday in Uptown near lakefront

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a man after a woman was sexually assaulted early Saturday in Uptown near the lakefront.

The sexual assault happened in the 4900 block of North Marine Drive at around 12:15 a.m., police said.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was walking through a pedestrian tunnel, while holding a liquor bottle, when an unknown African American man approached her and grabbed the bottle from her.

Police said he then struck her in the head with it and sexually penetrated her before she was eventually able to fight him off.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody at this time.

The woman ran to her apartment where she called police. She was transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.