Police: Woman forced into van, sexually assaulted near Mag Mile

CHICAGO – Detectives are investigating after a woman was forced into a van and sexually assaulted downtown early Saturday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., police said a 37-year-old woman was walking in the 100 block of East Huron when she was approached a man in a white Honda Odyssey mini-van.

A man exited the van, implied he had a weapon and took the woman’s property. Police said he then forced her into the van and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as African American, 20-26, 5’4″-5’7″, thin build with a pony tail and was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

The man let the woman exit the van and fled eastbound on Huron.

If you saw anything, you can leave a tip at cpdtip.com.