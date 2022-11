CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police.

The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police Department.

She suffered head trauma and died, according to police.

Her identity hasn’t been released.

Police haven’t released additional details.