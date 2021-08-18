Police warn residents in Calumet, Morgan Park, South Shore after string of armed carjackings

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents in several South Side neighborhoods after a string of armed carjackings.

According to police, five separate incidents were reported Monday in Calumet, Morgan Park and South Shore. In each incident, an armed person gets out of a vehicle and approaches a driver who is either about to exit a parked car or stopped at a red light, according to police.

Three of the incidents occurred at 2 a.m. which police said indicates there are are multiple people responsible and likely working together.

The fourth happened around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of East 110th Street.

An hour later, a fifth incident was reported on 11200 block East Vernon Avenue.

Police have not confirmed if the incidents were related to the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old woman who was killed Monday  in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue in Hegewisch. In that incident, police said Yvonne Ruzich, was parked in her car just after 4:25 a.m. when two men approached and opened fire.

Police did not release a detail description of the people they are looking for.

Police are investigating.

