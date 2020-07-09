Man on motorbike struck, killed by police vehicle in West Pullman

CHICAGO – A man on a motorbike was struck and killed by an unmarked police vehicle Wednesday night in West Pullman.

Just before 10:30 p.m., three officers were traveling to a call with their lights on southbound on Halsted.

Police said their vehicle collided with a 33-year-old man on a motorbike who was also traveling southbound on Halsted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The three officers were transported to area hospitals in fair condition for observation.

The incident is under investigation by CPD’s Major Accidents unit.