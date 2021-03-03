Police: Two 16-year-old boys injured in South Side triple shooting

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after two teen boys were shot Thursday afternoon in a triple shooting on the South Side.

Just before 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of West 83rd Street on the report of a shooting.

Police believe two 16-year-old boys were traveling in different vehicles when they began shooting at each other. One was shot in the back and the other was shot in the head and leg. Both were transported to the University of Chicago and authorities did not provide their conditions.

Police said there is another victim from the shooting, but did not give an age. They were shot in the back and transported to University of Chicago.