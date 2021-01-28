Police: Two 14-year-old girls charged with carjacking man on West Side

CHICAGO – Police have arrested two 14-year-old girls who allegedly carjacked a man on the West Side Wednesday.

Police were called to the 3400 block of West Douglas Avenue on the report of a carjacking. Police said two 14-year-old girls placed the driver in a choke hold and forced him out of the vehicle.

Personal property and the car were stolen. One girl was placed into custody just before 11:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Trumbull.

The second girl was placed into custody in the 3400 block of West Douglas Avenue at around noon.

One of the teens was charged with vehicular hijacking and two counts of aggravated battery. The other was charged with vehicular hijacking and theft.

Police said there have been nearly 200 carjackings in the first month of 2021 following a year where they rose dramatically.

CPD said they’re dedicating more resources in hopes to stop them.