CHICAGO — Chicago police are schedule to hold a news conference Thursday related to a “significant investigation on the CTA.”

The news conference is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The CTA has been working with the Chicago Police Department to try and increase safety on trains.

Earlier this week the CTA announced new security measures at all of its rail stations.

Both agencies say they have added patrols of both officers and unarmed security workers as well as K9 units to ride the trains.

A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street.