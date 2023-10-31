CHICAGO — A man has been charged in the weekend shooting that injured 15 people, Chicago police announced Tuesday.

William Groves, 48, has been charged with 15 felony counts of attempted murder and 15 felony counts of aggravated battery, among other charges.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx joined police for a news conference announcing the charges.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road at Studio 1258.

Officers say around 100 people were gathered inside the building when someone was thrown out of the party. The partygoer then allegedly returned to the scene with a gun and opened fire.

According to police, two people, a 48-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were both critically injured in the shooting and 13 others, ages 26 to 53, were reportedly in good condition when taken to the hospital.

Police say Studio 1258 had been operating events without a license. The day after the shooting, CPD issued a Summary Closure which determined that the establishment presented a danger to the public.

Police have teamed up with a North Lawndale nonprofit to bring a critical resource to the community to help those impacted by the tragedy.

The Crime Victim Assistance Program is set to take place on Tuesday. With the help of YMEN and other local organizations, CPD will offer one day of crisis counseling, financial loss guidance, access to therapy dogs and additional social services.