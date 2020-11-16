Police: Teen girl, 2 men wounded after shots fired into Chatham dance studio

CHICAGO — Chicago police said two young men are in serious condition and a 14-year-old girl is in fair condition after they were shot inside a South Side dance studio Sunday night.

According to preliminary reports from the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was inside a studio on the 200 block of E. 79th Street around 9 p.m. Sunday night when an unknown shooter or shooters fired from outside the building.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, while a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, also in serious condition. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Police are investigating, but said there were no witnesses who observed the shooting because the shots were fired from outside the building.