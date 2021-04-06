Police: Teen arrested after firing BB gun at Back of the Yards College Prep

CHICAGO – A 19-year-old is in police custody following a shooting incident at Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School in Chicago Tuesday.

Investigators were called to the 2100 block of W. 47th St. around 2:30 p.m. According to police, the suspect says he was “just messing around” when he shot a BB gun, breaking two windows of the school building.

Children were inside of the school at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured.

Police said the damage could cost around $50,000.

No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.