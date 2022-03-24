CHICAGO — A taxi driver shot one of three attempted carjackers Thursday night after they entered his vehicle, police said.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 5400 block of West Van Buren following a report of a shooting.

Police said a 30-year-old man was providing a taxi service in a red Mitsubishi when he was called for a fare at the above address.

Three males entered his vehicle and one allegedly produced a gun to demand the car, CPD said. At that moment, the driver pulled out a gun, which authorities said he had a valid CCL for, and shot the attempted carjacking suspect.

The suspect was placed into custody and the other two fled, CPD said. After the shooting, the driver collided with two vehicles near the scene.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.