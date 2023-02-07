CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has a heavy police presence in Lakeview this afternoon.

Police said SWAT teams are responding to an incident in the 1000 block of West George Street related to an armed individual inside a residence.

According to police, the armed individual is a man who allegedly shot two dogs who were being walked off-leash in an alley.

Police said the armed man exchanged words with a woman who was walking the two dogs and as he walked around a corner, the dogs allegedly followed him, and he shot them both before walking back into a residence where officers believe he lives.

The conditions of the dogs are currently unknown at this time.

At this time, police said the armed individual is not being considered a suspect. They said they want to talk to the man about his CCL status and learn more about the incident.

CPD said they don’t believe the situation to be a threat to public safety, but they also did not elaborate on whether or not they have made contact with the armed man, or evacuated anyone from the residence he walked into.

No other information is available at this time.

