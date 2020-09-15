Police: SUV fleeing shooting Tuesday morning crashes downtown, 4 in custody

CHICAGO — Chicago police said four male suspects are in custody after an SUV fleeing the scene of a shooting crashed into three other cars downtown Tuesday morning.

Chicago police say just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers saw someone shooting from a gray Toyota SUV near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Harrison Street downtown.

Sofia Chayer was out running errands less than two miles away near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Union Avenue. She said she was picking up dog food when she found herself in the middle of the action.

“I looked in my rear view mirror and I just heard the police sirens and saw the car coming,” Chayer said. “It felt like I was in a movie. It didn’t feel real at all.”

Chayer said she saw the driver of the speeding SUV hit the car behind her, spin around, and then hit her car, totaling it.

“They got out of the car – we didn’t know if they were armed or not. The way they had their hands up had us worried. He told me to get down and I did, and after a while we saw cops come and we were OK,” Chayer said.

Police said suspects are in custody in the incident, and despite earlier reports on social media, there were no shots fired at officers.