Police: Suspect in killing of St. Louis woman, daughters fled on a bus

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with killing a St. Louis woman and her two young daughters took a bus to get away and was captured about 100 miles away in Illinois.

Ronald Marr was arrested Thursday, hours after the killings.

He is charged with three counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is jailed without bond in Effingham, Illinois, awaiting extradition to St. Louis.

Police haven’t released the names of the victims, a 30-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl and an infant. Relatives told local media that Marr was the former boyfriend of the woman who was killed.