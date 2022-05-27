LANSING, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suburban Chicago man was ordered held on a $1 million bond for allegedly slashing another man repeatedly with a machete after they argued over parking outside an apartment.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports 25-year-old Rashad Crosby of Calumet City was charged with attempted first-degree murder in Tuesday’s attack and additional charges were pending.

Officers called to the scene in Lansing, south of Chicago, found a 61-year-old man with multiple deep cuts. He is now recovering following surgery at a hospital.

The man told police Crosby attacked him after they argued over not being allowed to park in an apartment’s parking lot.