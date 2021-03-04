Police: South Shore Line officer shoots unruly passenger at Hegewisch station

CHICAGO — A South Shore Line officer shot and injured an unruly passenger he was trying to remove from a train Thursday morning.

Chicago police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Hegewisch station, when a passenger became verbally aggressive with a ticket collector and conductor.

The conductor called for help from a Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation officer. When that officer attempted to remove the suspect, police say the suspect got aggressive. There was a struggle, and the officer shot the suspect in the stomach.

The suspect was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The officer was taken to Trinity Hospital for injuries to the face.

Several agencies, including Chicago police and Metra police, are investigating.